More Videos

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

1:11 This 94-year-old former school and city hall in Pismo soon could be a fire station

0:19 Car chase ends with crash in Pismo Beach

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

1:08 Helicopters help work crews get supplies to top of Hwy. 41 mudslide site