Man overtaken by waves in Morro Bay pulled from water, taken away in ambulance

A man who was body surfing in Morro Bay was overtaken by waves and pulled from the waters by rescue personnel Saturday morning.
About 10:30 a.m. on the north side of Morro Rock, witnesses reported seeing a man body surfing. But as he appeared to try to leave the water, he couldn’t and was pulled back by the large waves.
Witnesses, including Tribune reporter Travis Gibson, say the man struggled for several minutes. Onlookers lost sight of him, only later seeing a body floating in the water as emergency personnel arrived. CPR was being performed on the man by about 10:50 a.m., and he was taken from the scene by ambulance at 11 a.m.
Extremely high waves were forecast this weekend for the Central Coast, with swells expected to reach 18 to 20 feet Saturday afternoon.
No other people were in the water on the north side of Morro Rock at the time, Gibson said.
Harbor Patrol, Cal Fire and an ambulance responded to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
