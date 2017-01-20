20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 21

Sierra Club Big Sur Coastal Hike
8:30 a.m.
Nine-mile hike along Salmon Creek trail and ocean views to Dutra Flat Camp. Meet at Washburn Day Use Area, San Simeon State Park, 2 miles north of Cambria. San Simeon Lodge & Restaurant, 9520 Castillo Drive, San Simeon. Free. 805-473-3694.
SWAP Elfin Forest Nature Walk — Animal Tracks
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join animal track expert Evan Albright to learn how to identify tracks of animals and birds that live in the Elfin Forest. Excellent walk for children. Avoid driveways and mailboxes when parking. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, north end of 15th Street off of Santa Ysabel, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0392.
Women’s March San Luis Obispo
10 a.m.
The Women’s March on Washington is a national movement standing for human rights, civil liberties, diversity and compassion for our shared humanity. The Women’s March SLO marches in solidarity. Guest speakers, 1 mile march, nonprofit and local organizations, music and more, Mitchell Park, 1400 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. Free. www.womensmarchslo.com.
SLO ColorBlast! Fun Run 2017
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Noncompetitive race where runners are covered in a multicolored array of corn starch. Benefits the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship. San Luis Obispo High School, 1499 San Luis Drive, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $40. 805-596-4040.
2nd Annual Tamale Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunken Gardens, East Mall, Atascadero. Free, tamales available for purchase. 805-470-3360.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Learn about the forces creating and changing this watery world. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs, please. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694. www.ccspa.info.
Intro to Robotics
11 a.m. to noon
Hands-on program with SLO Makerspace. Registration required. Ages 10 to 17. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
Blackberry Spring & Turkey Ridge Loop Hike
Noon to 2 p.m.
Moderate to strenuous guided hike with a ranger to explore the trails in the park. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at registration office. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Tide Pools on Tour
1 to 2 p.m.
Central Coast Aquarium brings traveling tide pools to the library to teach all about them. All ages. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-781-4796.
Movie showing
1 to 3 p.m.
“Jurassic Park.” Teens and adults. San Miguel Library, 254 13th St., San Miguel. Free. 805-781-4796.
Farming For a Future
1 to 3 p.m.
Learn about the nearly 70 years of growth and innovation Talley Family farms and winery has undergone. Discover “Community Supported Agriculture” and the economic, social and health benefits it provides to the area. Followed by docent-led tour. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. $5 to $10. 805-541-1400, ext. 303.
Saturday Live featuring Kenny Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Pop-Americana. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Drone Discovery Science for Kids
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Learn what makes drones fly with this hands-on program by 4-H. Registration required. Ages 7 to 14. San Luis Obispo County Library — Cambria, 1043 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-781-4796.
Orchesis Dance Company
2 and 8 p.m.
Annual Cal Poly concert dance performance. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-6436.
Movie showing — “A Separation”
4 and 7 p.m.
Iran/Persian drama about the dissolution of a marriage. Rated G. Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-3364.
Tamale Festival after-party
6 and 10 p.m.
Includes dancing lessons, music, food trucks and more. Carlton Hotel, 6005 El Camino Real. Atascadero. Free. 805-461-5100.
Dave & Yoly
7 to 11 p.m.
Music from the 1950s to ’90s plus oldies and big band. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-927-3877.
Runa
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Irish folk music. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-235-7995.
Oscar Hernandez Quintet
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Pianist and leader of the Spanish Harlem Orchestra and his quintet. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $25. 805-546-3733.
Bach in the Mission VII concert
8 p.m.
Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-756-4849.
