SLO woman dies in mobile home fire

Firefighters found a San Luis Obispo woman dead in her mobile home Thursday night after receiving reports of smoke coming from the residence near the Laguna Lake Golf Course.
The Police and Fire Departments responded to a 911 call at 10:13 p.m. from a person who also reported hearing what sounded like a fire alarm going off in the home in the 1000 block of Stephanie Drive.
Firefighters arrived with in minutes and began fighting the flames. Shortly after entering the home, they discovered the sole occupant was still inside.
Life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.
