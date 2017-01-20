Local

January 20, 2017 11:20 AM

Road closures and flooded areas around SLO County

Tribune staff

San Luis Obispo County roads were hit especially hard by the storm Friday. Here’s a list of all the road closures and reports of flooding in the county. This list will be updated as we learn more.

Closures

▪ Price Street Highway 101 off-ramp in Pismo Beach

▪ Avila Beach Drive near Avila Beach

▪ Ontario Road near Avila Beach

▪ North 12th Street at Nacimiento Road in Grover Beach

▪ El Camino Real from North 12th Street to Highway 101 in Grover Beach

▪ South 4th Street at Highland Way to Highway 101 in Grover Beach

Flooding

▪ Highway 101 near Main Street in Templeton

▪ Creston Road

<bullet>Highway 101 and Curbaril Avenue in Atascadero

▪ Price Canyon Road

▪ Highway 227 near the Cold Canyon landfill

▪ Highway 46 near the Shandon rest area

▪ Buckley Road and Vachell Lane in San Luis Obispo

▪ Cecchetti Road and Lopez Drive in Arroyo Grande

▪ Los Berros Road and Falcon Crest Drive in Arroyo Grande

