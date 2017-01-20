Road closures and flooded areas around SLO County

San Luis Obispo County roads were hit especially hard by the storm Friday. Here’s a list of all the road closures and reports of flooding in the county. This list will be updated as we learn more.
Closures
▪ Price Street Highway 101 off-ramp in Pismo Beach
▪ Avila Beach Drive near Avila Beach
▪ Ontario Road near Avila Beach
▪ North 12th Street at Nacimiento Road in Grover Beach
▪ El Camino Real from North 12th Street to Highway 101 in Grover Beach
▪ South 4th Street at Highland Way to Highway 101 in Grover Beach
Flooding
▪ Highway 101 near Main Street in Templeton
▪ Creston Road
<bullet>Highway 101 and Curbaril Avenue in Atascadero
▪ Price Canyon Road
▪ Highway 227 near the Cold Canyon landfill
▪ Highway 46 near the Shandon rest area
▪ Buckley Road and Vachell Lane in San Luis Obispo
▪ Cecchetti Road and Lopez Drive in Arroyo Grande
▪ Los Berros Road and Falcon Crest Drive in Arroyo Grande
