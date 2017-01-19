Paso Robles City Council approves plans to repurpose youth facility

Plans to repurpose the long-vacant Paso Robles youth correctional facility moved forward on Tuesday, when City Council members gave the proposal their stamp of approval.
Mayor Steve Martin and Councilman Steve Gregory discussed their plans with other council members, who voted unanimously to authorize city staff to look into ideas for site re-use.
Martin and Gregory’s proposal would involve acquiring the 155-acre former site of the El Paso de Robles Youth Correctional Facility near Airport and Dry Creek roads from the state for a nominal price. The city would then lease chunks of the land to various agencies and nonprofits to use for educational and recreational facilities, homeless transitional and affordable housing and an ethanol production plant.
The Cal Fire maintenance facility that takes up about 16 acres of the site would remain on-site.
County Supervisor John Peschong and 35th District Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham have both expressed their support for the idea.
After receiving the council’s support, Martin planned to present his proposal to state officials in Sacramento during a League of California Cities conference.
