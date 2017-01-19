Where to find sand for sandbags in SLO County

As another round of winter storms moves into the Central Coast over the next few days, emergency officials are reminding residents to prepare for potential flooding. The area could see 6 to 10 inches of rain total from Wednesday night into Monday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Here are some locations throughout San Luis Obispo County where you can fill up your sandbags. Remember to bring your own bags.
SLO County
▪ Avila Beach: Next to the Community Services District, 191 San Miguel St.
▪ Nipomo: 148 S. Wilson St.
▪ Oceano: 22nd Street at Silver Spur Place
▪ Heritage Ranch: Cal Fire Station 33, 4820 Heritage Road
▪ San Miguel: San Miguel Fire Station, 1150 Mission St.
▪ Santa Margarita: 22685 El Camino Real
▪ Templeton: Northwest corner of Old County Road and Sixth Street
▪ Los Osos: Water District Yard, 953 El Moro Ave.; Cal Fire Station 15, 2315 Bayview Heights Drive (sells sandbags)
▪ San Simeon: Community Services District, 111 Pico Ave. (bags available)
▪ Cambria: Lampton Park, at Lampton Street and Windsor Boulevard; Rodeo Grounds Road at Burton Drive
Click here to find out where to buy bags.
▪ ▪ ▪
Here are city locations where sand is available:
Arroyo Grande
▪ City of Arroyo Grande Corporation Yard, 1375 Ash St. Maximum 10 bags per resident. Open Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Grover Beach
▪ City of Grover Beach Corporation Yard, 1150 Farroll Road. The city provides empty sandbags if a storm is forecast. Maximum 20 sandbags per household, and bring your own shovel.
Pismo Beach
▪ 550 Frady Lane
▪ Ventana Fire Station lot
▪ South of the basketball courts across from Beachcomber Drive
Oceano
▪ 13th Street and Warner Street. The city provides empty sandbags if a storm is forecast.
San Luis Obispo
Note: Sand is only available at these locations when 2 to 3 or more inches of rain are forecast.
▪ City Corporation Yard parking lot, 25 Prado Road
▪ Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road
▪ Santa Rosa Park parking lot, 190 Santa Rosa St.
▪ Sinsheimer Park parking lot, 900 Southwood Drive
Click here to find out where to buy bags.
Morro Bay
▪ 170 Atascadero Road, across from the wastewater treatment plant.
Paso Robles
▪ 1220 Paso Robles St. Available on a self-serve basis; bring bags and a shovel.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments