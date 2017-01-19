Vehicle crashes off Hwy. 101, lands on railroad tracks in Santa Barbara County

Update 4:35 p.m.
Emergency personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a vehicle that ran off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County and ended up on the railroad tracks.
The vehicle was southbound on Highway 101 — near Vista Point, north of Refugio State Beach along the Gaviota Coast — at a high rate of speed when it crashed at about 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The four-door silver sedan, which was reported traveling in excess of 100 mph prior to the crash, struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines before coming to rest on the railroad tracks, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Santa Barbara County firefighters who arrived on scene found the vehicle empty, and began a search of the surrounding area for possible victims, Zaniboni said, adding that the search also involved personnel from the CHP, the county Sheriff's Department and State Parks.
A helicopter was called in to assist with the search, and eventually located the female driver, who had sustained minor injuries, on the beach about half a mile north of the crash site, Zaniboni said.
Because of wet and slippery conditions on the 100-foot cliff above the beach, the helicopter was used to hoist the woman to safety.
Railroad traffic was halted in the area until the wreckage was cleared from the tracks.
*TC w Hoist Rescue* driver from earlier T/C onto train tracks lifted from beach and taken to SB Cottage Hospital. *Call Newsline* pic.twitter.com/llbYwdJvAN— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 20, 2017
Original story:
