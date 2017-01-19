7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 20

Beginning astronomy
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Learn the basics of astronomy with a guide from the Central Coast Astronomical Society. All ages. Shell Beach Library, 230 Leeward Ave., Shell Beach. Free. 805-781-4796.
Journey of Hope: A Community Forum on Living Mentally Well
6 to 8 p.m.
Interact with mental health and community leaders and learn about local resources. Keynote speaker is Gabriella Grant, director of the California Center of Excellence for Trauma Informed Care. Free child care available. New Life Community Church of the Nazarene, 990 James Way, Pismo Beach. Free. 805-540-6510.
The Peking Acrobats
7 p.m.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $36 to $46. 805-489-9444. www.chineseacrobats.com.
Dave & Yoly
7 to 11 p.m.
Music from the 1950s to the ’90s, plus oldies and big band. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-927-3877.
“The Price is Right Live!”
7:30 p.m.
Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $35.20 to $59. 805-756-4849.
“Bach and the Court of Frederick the Great” chamber concert
8 p.m.
Mensa Sonora California. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-756-4849.
Orchesis Dance Company
8 p.m.
Annual Cal Poly concert dance performance. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-6436.
