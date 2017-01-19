Honor Flight Central Coast is looking for veterans to take to Washington, D.C.

The nonprofit Honor Flight Central Coast California has begun filling its next two flights to visit war memorials in Washington D.C. and has exhausted its list of World War II veterans, so applicants are being sought.
Veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam who have not already been on a flight are encouraged to fill out an application or contact one of the board members listed on HFCCC’s website.
Primary concern is for World War II veterans but all veterans will be considered, especially those with a terminal condition. Flights are free for veterans and an accompanying family member or guardian is welcome at a cost of $1,500.
The first flight leaves San Luis Obispo Regional Airport on April 24 at 6 a.m. and returns on April 26. The second flight leaves on May 22 at 6 a.m. and returns May 24.
Information about the program and applications for a flight can be found at HonorFlightccc.org. Applications should be emailed to honorflightccc@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1750, Paso Robles, CA 93447.
