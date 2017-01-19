Person swinging machete apprehended near Atascadero Middle School

Two Atascadero schools and one district program were put on lockdown Thursday afternoon because someone was swinging a machete nearby, police said.
About noon, an officer responded to a report of a person swinging a machete near Atascadero Middle School and Atascadero Fine Arts Academy. Both schools were put on temporary lockdown, the Atascadero Police Department said.
Additionally, according to the Atascadero Middle School’s website, STEPS, a special education program for 18- to 22-year-old students, was also put on lockdown. STEPS is located near the other two campuses.
The schools were on lockdown for about 10 minutes, according to Stacey Phillips, assistant to school district Superintendent Tom Butler.
The person, who has not been identified, was taken to San Luis Obispo County Mental Services’ Psychiatric Health Facility for evaluation, police said.
