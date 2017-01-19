Feline friends ready to share love this Valentine’s Day

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:
Give love from H.A.R.T.
Right now the purrfect cat or kitten is waiting to add a little love to your life. This Valentine’s Day, brighten your world by adopting a deserving rescued cat or kitten from the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) in Cambria.
H.A.R.T. is joining national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society in the “Give Love” annual animal adoption campaign starting Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 14. H.A.R.T. Homeless Animal Rescue Team will extend the campaign through Feb. 28.
For an adoption fee of $14 or less you can bring home a furry friend your whole family will love. Give Love to homeless pets this February by providing your new cat or kitten with a place and family to call their own.
The H.A.R.T. adoption promotions include:
▪ A $14 adoption fee for any cat or kitten older than 6 months.
▪ A chance to rescue Valentines by adopting a pair of cats for $25 total.
▪ Every cat/kitten has been spayed/neutered, is up-to-date on four-way and rabies vaccinations, and has been microchipped.
▪ A free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag are included.
Another way to show love this Valentine’s Day is to purchase a H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Certificate to help save the life of a homeless animal.
H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Certificates are available in any amount of $5 or more. Contributions to the H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Fund are restricted and help pay for special medical needs of the rescued cats and kittens. What could be sweeter than that?
For more information, visit H.A.R.T. at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. H.A.R.T. is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. You can call the shelter at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org. To become a fan of H.A.R.T. on Facebook go to: www.facebook.com/HARTCambria.
Go to car dealer, adopt a pet
San Luis Bay Motors Kia in Paso Robles is having its monthly Adopt-a-Pet event Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Several pet agencies with dogs and cats will be in attendance. 2700 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. 805-239-8700.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at San Luis Obispo County libraries through the Paws to Read program:
▪ Los Osos Library: Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m., with Berkeley. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
▪ Nipomo Library: Thursdays from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with Miley or Hudson. 918 W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
▪ Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
▪ Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments