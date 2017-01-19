There’s still time to register for classes at Cuesta College

Cuesta College’s spring semester began this week, but there is still time to register for courses.
According to a news release, students can continue to sign up for classes until Jan. 29 with instructor approval. The spring semester runs through May 19.
Courses are still available in areas like architecture, art, biology, business, chemistry, computer information systems, communication studies, English, engineering, English as a second language, film and TV, electronic media, mathematics, political science and Spanish.
The classes are being offered at the three campuses in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande High School, as well as online.
Course fees are $46 per unit. Students with questions about registration are encouraged to visit http://www.cuesta.edu/student/getstarted/register/.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
