Van crashes into Arroyo Grande optometry office

A van crashed into an optometrist’s office in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday afternoon.
The van appeared to be owned by San Luis Obispo company Edna’s Bakery, and it crashed into Arroyo Grande Optometry at 260 Halcyon Road, according to photos submitted by a reader.
The California Highway Patrol said its officers assisted the Arroyo Grande Police Department, which responded to the crash shortly after 1 p.m., according to KSBY.
The incident reportedly occurred after one vehicle pulled in front of another to avoid a separate traffic collision, according to KSBY.
Additional details were not immediately available. No injuries have been reported.
Comments