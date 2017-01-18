Suspect with face tattoos still on the loose after chase in Pismo Beach

Authorities are still searching for a second suspect in a vehicle pursuit that ended near downtown Pismo Beach on Tuesday night.
Sheriff’s Cmdr. Aaron Nix said the incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on the Nipomo Mesa near Highway 1 and South Halcyon Road because they recognized the occupants, 41-year-old Tobin Everett Dietze of Santa Margarita and Derek Michael Smith, 31, of San Luis Obispo, as two felony suspects with outstanding warrants.
The suspect vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade, took off with the deputies in pursuit, Nix said.
Nix said he called off the pursuit as the suspects approached the busy commercial area around the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets on 5 Cities Drive. The suspects’ car hit an unoccupied vehicle but continued toward downtown Pismo Beach followed by a CHP helicopter that happened to be in the area, Nix said. The Cadillac hit a second vehicle at Dolliver Street and Stimson Avenue, Nix said.
Dietze and Smith fled the vehicle and deputies apprehended Dietze.
A person in the vehicle that was hit by the Cadillac at Dolliver and Stimson suffered apparent minor injuries, Nix said. As of Wednesday evening, Smith had not yet been found.
