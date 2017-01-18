Second case of measles confirmed in SLO County

Officials have confirmed a second case of measles in San Luis Obispo County, after a baby came in contact with the first patient, an unvaccinated adult, and also developed the disease, according to the Public Health Department.
The first case was confirmed just over a week ago, and officials have quarantined several people who came in contact with the person, including the new patient, who officials described as less than a year old and too young to be vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, with the first dose given when the child is between 12 and 15 months old.
Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash of tiny red spots that start on the face and spread to the rest of the body. Measles can be especially serious for young children and can cause pneumonia, swelling of the brain and even death.
The baby “is currently stable and not hospitalized,” county Deputy Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulerin said Wednesday.
Infants, pregnant women and people with health conditions are especially at risk for contracting measles. Anyone who has had measles in the past or received a measles vaccine is considered immune, the health department said.
Measles is transmitted through the air by coughing or sneezing and can spread quickly in communities where people are not vaccinated.
The department asks anyone who thinks they may have measles to call their doctor before going to their office, so as to prevent further spread of the disease. They also ask people to call and report suspected measles cases to 805-781-5500. More information about measles can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov/measles).
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments