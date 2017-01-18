8 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Jan. 19

Los Osos Community Coalition
9 a.m.
James Brescia, San Luis Obispo County superintendant of schools, presents. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades, Los Osos. Free. 805-704-5080.
“Vanished: A Chronicle Of Discovery And Loss Across Half A Million Years”
4 to 7 p.m.
Reception for transdisciplinary group art show about vanished icons that persist as powerful ideas and how we assemble the past through fact, fiction and myth. Show runs through Feb. 16. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3100.
Overview of the Solar System
6 to 7 p.m.
George A. Stetz, retired Western Test Range commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, presents an overview of the solar system from information derived from visiting spacecraft. Adults only. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
Backcountry Film Festival
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A night of films that capture the spirit of winter. Benefits Outside Now, a local nature connection program. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-528-4000.
Psychic medium and author John Edward
7 p.m.
Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. $71 to $137. 805-756-4849.
Jesse Cook
7 p.m.
Guitarist. Fremont Theatre, 1025 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30 to $40. 805-541-2141.
Akademie: Bach and the Enlightenment
7:30 p.m.
Lecture series begins with an exploration of Bach’s life and music in the context of the Enlightenment. Paul Miklowitz from Cal Poly’s philosophy department and David Arrivée. Davidson Music Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-2406.
Yin-yang Dance
7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 707-266-8945.
