In 2016, pot businesses were banned in Pismo. Then they weren’t. Now they are again.

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week Pause

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:30 John Peschong, District 1 supervisor winner, talks about his priorities for SLO County

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

2:05 New SLO County Board of Supervisors sworn in

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

2:05 Monarch butterflies return to Pismo Beach