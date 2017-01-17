AARP offers free tax help for seniors, low-income residents

The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program started Monday, offering free tax services to seniors and low- to moderate-income residents in the county. Nonsenior individuals and households with a combined annual income of up to $55,000 are eligible.
Services are offered around the county at nine tax preparation sites, which can be found at www.ccfreetax.org. About 75 AARP tax counselors are available to help. They are trained annually and IRS certified.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites in Santa Maria will be closed for the 2017 tax season, so residents of northern Santa Barbara County may want to request appointments at AARP locations in Nipomo, Arroyo Grande or Grover Beach.
Call 805-931-6308 to make an appointment.
