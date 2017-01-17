Cal Poly students plan anti-Trump walkout on Inauguration Day

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building Pause

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:28 What the 805 area code means to Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners