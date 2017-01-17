Cal Poly students plan anti-Trump walkout on Inauguration Day

On the day of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, a student walkout billed as a protest against “bigotry, hate and a Trump presidency” will take place, starting at Cal Poly’s Dexter Lawn at noon.
The crowd will hear from guest speakers and then march downtown to gather at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse. The event is expected to last until 3 p.m.
“Donald Trump and the Republican Party are preparing to unleash a storm of attacks on women, immigrants, the Muslim community, LGBTQ people, workers, healthcare, and the environment,” organizers said in a statement. “We must stand together in solidarity against Trump’s attempts to divide us.”
The event is being organized by Cal Poly Democrats, Cal Poly Against Donald Trump, SLO Solidarity and several other groups. More than 200 people have expressed “interest” and more than 60 have said they’re “going” on the event’s Facebook page.
The day after the election, hundreds of students gathered at Cal Poly to protest Trump’s victory, with some Trump supporters confronting the protesters.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
