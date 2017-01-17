Blood donations drop as storms hit SLO County

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack Pause

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality