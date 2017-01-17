6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Jan. 18

Book discussion — “Did You Ever Have a Family” by Bill Clegg
10 a.m. to noon.
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9268.
Salt Marsh to Mudflats
1 to 3 p.m.
Walk the State Parks Marina Peninsula boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and the plants and animals living in this specialized environment. Dress for heavy weather and mud. Easy walk, covering half a mile in about two hours. Bring binoculars. Park close to the east end of the Bayside Marina parking lot or across the street at Morro Bay campground restrooms. If it rains, the walk is canceled. Dogs are not allowed. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694. www.ccspa.info.
“Practical Grape Growing” seminar
1 to 3:30 p.m.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2615 Buena Vista Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-591-4204.
Documentary film showing
2 to 4 p.m.
Documentary tells the true story of Buck Brannaman, the cowboy whose ability to communicate with horses inspired both Nicholas Evans’ novel “The Horse Whisperer,” and the hit Robert Redford film that followed. Teens and adults. San Miguel Library, 254 13th St., San Miguel. Free. 805-781-4796.
Movie showing
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Animated movie “The Lorax.” All ages. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
SLOlio — A Gathering of True Stories
7 to 9 p.m.
Storytelling event open to anyone who has a true story to share based on the theme “Second Chance” and told without notes. Stories should be 8 to 10 minutes. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-995-2867. www.slolio.org.
