Cal Poly is offering free tax help this year. Find out if you qualify.

For the 25th straight year, Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business is providing free tax return preparation for those who qualify through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
About 125 accounting students will prepare basic tax forms; Orfalea College of Business faculty and volunteer certified public accountants will review and file the returns. Individuals and families earning total combined income of less than $54,000 qualify for the assistance.
The service will be offered in the following locations:
▪ At Cal Poly in the Business Building (No. 3) from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from Jan. 28 through March 18 on a first-come, first-serve basis. People are asked to arrive by 1 p.m. Parking will be free in lots C2 and C7 near the Business Building. For information, call 805-756-2667 (English and Spanish) or visit www.vita.calpoly.edu.
▪ America’s Job Center of California, 880 Industrial Way in San Luis Obispo and Allen Hancock College’s Community Education Center Building S in Santa Maria. Those sites will offer services Saturdays from Jan. 28 through April 1, by appointment only. They will both be closed Feb. 18 and March 25. Call 805-922-0329, ext. 103 to make an appointment for the San Luis Obispo location and 805-922-0329, ext. 103 for an appointment in Santa Maria.
Participants are asked to bring their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, 2015 tax returns and all 2016 tax-related documents, including child-care expenses and health insurance coverage information.
