Helicopters carry construction materials, PG&E workers up Hwy. 41 hillside

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero' Pause

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

1:15 A look at Avila Ranch in San Luis Obispo