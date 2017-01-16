Local

Helicopters carry construction materials, PG&E workers up Hwy. 41 hillside

By Gabby Ferreira

Helicopters carried steel mesh, construction material and PG&E workers up an approximately 100-foot hillside on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero on Monday morning.

The highway closed Jan. 6 after heavy rains caused a mudslide. A Caltrans worker said rocks were still coming down off the hillside, and crews saw a 2-ton boulder fall Sunday.

PG&E crews worked Monday to de-energize and re-energize power lines so Caltrans crews could work safely to stabilize the hillside. Caltrans workers are removing more than 20,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock from the hillside — enough to fill six Olympic-size swimming pools — to keep the material from falling into the road.

Highway 41 will remain closed until mid-February, according to Caltrans. The project is expected to cost $1.5 million.

