5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Jan. 17

Windy foil painting
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cold winds swirl in the winter. Swirl blue and white paint with cotton on a sheet of foil. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
Monarch butterfly science
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Learn about the monarch butterfly’s life cycle and migration, taught by educators from State Parks, Oceano Dunes District. Oceano Library, 1551 17th St., Oceano. Free. 805-781-4796.
“Rent”
7:30 p.m.
Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical. Adult content; age 13 and over. Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $45 to $90. 805-756-4849.
Inside Bach Week
7:30 p.m.
Cal Poly music department faculty members Thomas Davies and David Arrivée will look at an upcoming repertoire in the context of Bach’s life and, in the case of the cantata, as it functioned in the religious context of the Lutheran church year. Davidson Music Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-2406.
Women on the Move Trio
6:30 p.m.
Trio takes stage at 8:15 p.m. Folk music. Bang The Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo, Free. 805-242-8372.
