5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Jan. 16

Sgraffito clay tile-making workshop
9 a.m. to noon.
Workshop is suitable for beginner to advanced. Reserve a space at www.artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $113. 805-540-1470.
The Recovery from the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill
10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Discussion of seabird monitoring after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Prince William Sound and of current restoration efforts for birds. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3. 805-772-2694.
“Drumline Live”
3 and 7:30 p.m.
Marching band show featuring performers from historically black colleges and universities. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $45 to $75. 805-202-8361. www.drumlinecasting.com.
Women on the Move Trio
6:30 p.m.
Trio takes stage at 8:15 p.m. Folk music. 21 and older. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
Acro yoga
7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
All levels welcome, no experience necessary but many modifications will be offered for intermediate practitioners. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. Single class $10 drop-in or $55 full six-week series. 707-266-8945.
