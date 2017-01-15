Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Jan. 16

Sgraffito clay tile-making workshop

9 a.m. to noon.

Workshop is suitable for beginner to advanced. Reserve a space at www.artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $113. 805-540-1470.

The Recovery from the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill

10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Discussion of seabird monitoring after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Prince William Sound and of current restoration efforts for birds. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3. 805-772-2694.

“Drumline Live”

3 and 7:30 p.m.

Marching band show featuring performers from historically black colleges and universities. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $45 to $75. 805-202-8361. www.drumlinecasting.com.

Women on the Move Trio

6:30 p.m.

Trio takes stage at 8:15 p.m. Folk music. 21 and older. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.

Acro yoga

7:30 to 8:45 p.m.

All levels welcome, no experience necessary but many modifications will be offered for intermediate practitioners. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. Single class $10 drop-in or $55 full six-week series. 707-266-8945.

