Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Jan. 16

Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Hold a public hearing and consider a resolution to form a Groundwater Sustainability Agency over the portion of the Paso Robles Sub-Basin that’s within the boundaries of the city. Consider permits and a request to subdivide the 3550 Airport Road property, where developers plan to build the Destino Paso Resort. Discuss plans to repurpose the former site of the El Paso de Robles Youth Correctional Facility.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Declaration of local emergency for significant storm events; Consider the Bello Street Corridor Study and direct staff to begin bidding for facilities study on potential uses for Old City Hall; accept preliminary design for Pier Plaza parking lot overhaul to add parking; award construction and management contracts for Pismo Pier Rehabilitation project; consider ordinance prohibiting outdoor cultivation, manufacturing, processing, lab testing, labeling, storing and wholesale and retail distribution and sale of marijuana.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act Grant Application; consideration of features for the special meeting regarding the Rental Housing Inspection Program; safety enhancement zones amendment; voluntary party registration options.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider adopting the 2016 California Fire Code with amendments. Discuss Nacimiento surplus water supply and availability. Review the status of 2016 goals.
