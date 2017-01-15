Reader photos: Scenes of green in SLO County

Highway 46, looking toward Morro Bay. Kathy Gamberutti.
Bishop Peak. Photo by Adriana Isabel.
Cambria. Photo by Alexandra Lersey.
Taken from Los Osos Valley Road. Emily Laroo.
Estero Bluffs. Jena Lords.
Bishop Peak. Laura Ghiringhelli Knutson.
Cambria. Venetia Vidal Morgan.
Pine Mountain/Stadium Park in Atascadero. Lauren Sanchez.
Laguna Lake, San Luis Obispo. Brandi Hoyt.
West Templeton. Kris Allen.
Turri Road. Liya Klingenberg.
San Simeon. Photo by Annamarie Darnell.
Morro Bay. Jena Lords.
Terrace Hill, San Luis Obispo. Doro Dubois.
Avila Beach. Luis Felipe Rodarte.
Highway 41. Susan Pratt Soto.