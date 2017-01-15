Martin Luther King Jr.'s day of happy marching and joyus celebration

Jeff Scardine with Caltrans describes on January 12, 2017, that boulders the size of bowling balls to hay bales are tumbling down on Highway 41, as repairs continue on the road between Morro Bay and Atascadero.
San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Adam Hill and Lynn Compton argued during their board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017, debating the role of a meal Compton had with a developer. Hill said she had dinner at a "nice restaurant." Compton responded that it was "a hamburger" and that the dinner did not influence her vote on a sheriff's substation. Here's the exchange.
The Salinas River was flowing through Atascadero and Paso Robles on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after several storms had passed through San Luis Obispo County in recent days. This video was shot on the Niblick Road overpass in Paso Robles and on Halcon Road in Atascadero.
Family and friends gathered Monday, January 9, 2017, to remember Shelby Sudbrink, "who always had a smile on her face." Sudbrink, who went to Templeton High School, died Friday, January 6, 2017, when the car she was driving crashed into a tree on a winding back road near Highway 41.
Shelby Sudbrink, 17, of Atascadero, died January 6, 2017, after her car crashed into a tree about 10:30 a.m. on Templeton Road near Highway 41. Flowers, balloons and photos have been placed by the tree, shown Monday, January 9.
Floodwaters from the creek undercut a segment of Santa Rosa Creek Road about five miles east of Cambria, sending most of the eastbound lane down into the creek Monday, January 9, 2017. Some of the damage to the road is near Coast Union High School.