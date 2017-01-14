11 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 15

Duna Vista Exploration Hike
Noon to 3 p.m.
A park ranger will lead a strenuous, 7-mile hike up to the peak of Duna Vista. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at the kiosk on the Wittenberg Arm of the lake or ask at the registration office at the park entrance. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Women on the Move Trio
1 p.m.
Trio takes stage at 2:20 p.m. Folk music. Sculpterra Winery, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Paint & Sip
1 to 3 p.m.
Local artist Julie Dunn will help you paint your own acrylic painting of a still life. Includes all supplies, light snacks and a glass of wine. Reservations are required, please RSVP to events@adelaida.com. Adelaida Cellars, 5805 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. $62. 800-676-1232.
Multiauthor book signings and readings
1 to 4 p.m.
Authors include Anne R. Allen, Paul Fahey, Elizabeth Roderick and more. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
Sierra Club Arroyo Grande Historic Walk
2 p.m.
Guided stroll past century-old storefronts and Victorian buildings in the Village area of Arroyo Grande to learn about pioneer beginnings. Meet at Branch and Bridge streets. Arroyo Grande, 800 W. Branch Street, Arroyo Grande. Free.805-549-0355. www.santalucia.sierraclub.org.
Central Coast Jung Society lecture-discussion
2 to 4 p.m.
Selden Edwards will talk about his second novel, “The Lost Prince,” and the significance of his fascination with Jung, archetypal psychology and the collective unconscious. United Church of Christ, 11245 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 suggested donation; $35/yr membership. 805-305-8493.
“For the Birds” art reception
2 to 4 p.m.
Paintings and photography. Exhibit runs through Feb. 6. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
The Magic of Mozart
3 to 5:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Symphony Chamber Orchestra performs masterworks by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Chris Woodruff conducts; Los Angeles Master Chorale soprano Anna Schubert is the featured soloist. San Luis Obispo Mission, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $35, seniors $25, children younger than 12 free. 805-543-3533.
Standing SLO: The Movement Comes Home from Standing Rock
4 to 8 p.m.
Speeches, presentations of photos and videos from the Dakota Access Pipeline protest, vendor booths, poetry, music and art. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $10 donation. 805-543-0639.
Community labyrinth dedication and soup dinner
5 p.m.
Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-2566.
Corners of the Mouth poetry
7 to 9 p.m.
Featuring Jeanie Greensfelder and Marguerite Costigan. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
