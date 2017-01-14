SpaceX rocket blasts off from Vandenberg for first Iridium Next mission

The Falcon 9 rocket is back in business after a blastoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in northern Santa Barbara County Saturday morning.
The Space Exploration Technologies rocket, standing some 229 feet tall, climbed away from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base just before 10 a.m.
The flight appeared normal as spectators cheered and craned their necks to watch the rocket climb away from the Central Coast.
On board Falcon are 10 Iridium Next satellites, to start building the second generation of the space-based communication system. Separation of the satellites was expected to start an hour after liftoff, officials said.
The mission marks the start of replacing the initial satellites that made up the Iridium constellation two decades ago. In a secondary mission, the rocket's first stage successfully landed on a barge off the coast several hundred miles south of the Central Coast.
Check back for updates to this story.
Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments