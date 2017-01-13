Affordable housing complex breaks ground in Templeton

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms Pause

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'