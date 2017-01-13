Cal Poly student injured in fall on Bishop Peak moved to rehab center

The 18-year-old Cal Poly student who was severely injured after falling near the top of Bishop Peak in December has been moved from an intensive care unit to a rehab facility, according to an update posted on his GoFundMe page.
Evan Lalanne recently was moved from Stanford Medical Center to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Rehabilitation Center in San Jose, the update states.
The rehab stint, according to the post, will focus on stabilizing Lalanne’s blood pressure, treating his fevers and helping his injured ribs, spine and sternum heal.
Lalanne already has begun physical therapy and has “started to learn new skills that he will need going forward,” the post reads.
“Evan’s spirits remain positive largely due to family, friends and the community rallying around him,” the update says. “The constant flow of text messages, emails and visits from friends bring much needed strength, love and support. Thank you to everyone! We just can’t say that enough!”
As of Friday, more than 700 people had donated almost $67,000 to Lalanne’s family via the GoFundMe page. The fundraiser has been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook.
Lalanne was rescued from Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo via helicopter after falling 25 to 30 feet Dec. 29, according to Cal Fire. He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Stanford.
He suffered severe injuries to his neck and back as a result of the fall and underwent surgery. Lalanne is paralyzed from the waist down, but it is unknown whether it will be a permanent condition, according to the GoFundMe page.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments