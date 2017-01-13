Suspect runs for the hills after CHP breaks up burglary at Santa Margarita park-and-ride

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

0:57 131-year-old Camp Arroyo Grande is for sale

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding