Suspect runs for the hills after CHP breaks up burglary at Santa Margarita park-and-ride

The CHP is searching for a suspect involved in a Friday morning burglary at the Santa Margarita park-and-ride lot near Highways 101 and 58.
An officer driving through the lot around 9:30 a.m. noticed broken glass on the ground near a parked Saturn and saw a man with his head through one of the windows, according to Officer Jordan Richards, a CHP spokesman.
When the man saw the officer, he fled in his white Volvo, driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, Richards said. Officers used a traffic break to slow cars on the freeway, but eventually found the suspect’s car off the right side of the road near the Cuesta Grade, he said.
Caltrans employees working near the median saw the suspect pull off the road and run across the north and southbound lanes and into the hills, Richards said.
Officers conducted a search of the area with K-9 units, but weren’t able to locate the suspect, Richards said. Heavy fog also prevented officers from using helicopters during the search.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the CHP at 805-593-3333.
