12 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 14

Pismo Beavers: Adorable Wildlife or Destructive Pests?
9 to 11 a.m.
Discover the beaver’s physical adaptations, their role in our country’s westward expansion, why they were hunted and their local history. Search for evidence of their activities during a short walk. Dress for wind/weather with comfortable shoes. Bring insect repellent and water; binoculars a plus. Meet at Monarch Butterfly Grove. Moderate walk, .25 miles, 1.5 to 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-772-2694.
Walking the Forest Loop Trail on the Fiscalini Ranch preserve
10 a.m. to noon.
Walk with Brian Morgan and discover the natural wonders of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Forest. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve: Forest Loop Trail, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-305-1423.
Human Trafficking: The Local Connection
10:30 a.m. to noon.
Rebecca Turner, director of the Central Coast Freedom Network, will speak about human trafficking in SLO County. North SLO County Realtors Association — Paso Robles Realtors, 1101 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-451-5797.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
Noon to 3 p.m.
Includes a march, keynote speech, performances, refreshments and more. Flamson Middle School, 655 24th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-3994.
Dormant fruit tree pruning
1 p.m.
Crops Unit, Cal Poly, Mt. Bishop Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-1056.
Saturday Live featuring Dulcie Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Beginning astronomy
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn the basics of astronomy with a guide from the Central Coast Astronomical Society. All ages. San Luis Obispo County Library — Arroyo Grande, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
Masters of the Night: Owl Call Hike
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Guided moderate to easy hike to learn about owls. Dress warm, wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at the park office. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Sensory Night at the Museum for Children on the Spectrum
5:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Sensory-sensitive program for children on the autism spectrum and their families. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-545-5874.
Moonsville Collective
5 to 8 p.m.
Americana string band plays old-time folk, country and rhythm and blues. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; potluck and jam session at 5 p.m.; concert at 6 p.m. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Donations accepted. 805-215-3238.
SLO Jewish Film Festival
5 to 9 p.m.
Festival continues through Monday. Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $175. 805-426-5465. www.jccslo.com/slojff.
The Sound of Ghosts
6 to 9 p.m.
Los Angeles-based indie Americana rock band. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-1393.
