Some SLO-area hiking trails closed because of rains

The rainy weather conditions have closed roads all over San Luis Obispo County. The roads have started reopening (except Highway 41). But what about hiking? With some dry weather headed our way, here’s which hiking trails were still closed because of wet weather conditions, according to the city of San Luis Obispo:
▪ Madonna Open Space
▪ Prefumo
▪ Sterling
▪ Johnson Ranch
▪ Bowden Ranch
▪ Stenner Springs
