January 13, 2017 11:35 AM

Some SLO-area hiking trails closed because of rains

By Gabby Ferreira

The rainy weather conditions have closed roads all over San Luis Obispo County. The roads have started reopening (except Highway 41). But what about hiking? With some dry weather headed our way, here’s which hiking trails were still closed because of wet weather conditions, according to the city of San Luis Obispo:

▪  Cerro San Luis

▪  Madonna Open Space

▪  Prefumo

▪  Sterling

▪  Johnson Ranch

▪  Reservoir Canyon

▪  Bowden Ranch

▪  Stenner Springs

»» Related: Here’s all you need to know about some of the best hikes in SLO County.

Gabby Ferreira: @Its_GabbyF

