Fishing boat stranded on Shell Beach has been moved, officials say

A fishing boat discovered stranded on Shell Beach was returned to Port San Luis Harbor on Thursday before being moved to a dry dock, officials said.
The 35-foot vessel was discovered perched on a stretch of rocks along the beach Wednesday, after it likely came loose from its mooring during stormy weather and drifted for about two miles, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
On Wednesday night, crews removed 185 gallons of fuel from the boat, along with any oil and batteries on board, said Steve Gonzalez, a public information officer for Fish & Wildlife.
No fuel from the boat leaked into the ocean, Gonzalez said.
During the boat’s recovery Thursday morning, crews stabilized it with large airbags — called “bladders” — and a salvage company towed the vessel back to the harbor before it was moved to a dry dock, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said there were no reports of fuel or oil leakage during the boat’s recovery, and the boat was back in the harbor by 9 a.m.
“Everything went well,” he said.
