9 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 13

Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival
6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Four-day festival includes birding, with walks, hikes and photography pilgrimages led by local experts, tours, talks and more. An evening reception on opening day, in addition to a bazaar of bird-related wares and crafts at the Inn at Morro Bay, which serves as festival headquarters. Costs and locations vary. 805-234-1170. www.morrobaybirdfestival.org.
Bird Festival art walk
5 to 8 p.m.
Featuring photography giclees, paintings and sculptures. Show continues through the end of January. Seven Sisters Gallery, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-9955.
Aris Zavitsanos
5 to 8 p.m.
Reception for fine art photography and digital art exhibit. Continues through Jan. 29. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Virginia Mack
5 to 8 p.m.
Reception for “Quiet Places,” a painting exhibit. Continues through Jan. 29. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-1068.
Madison Scott
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist and vocalist. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Dawes
7 p.m.
Four-piece rock band with Americana and soul influences. Fremont Theatre, 1025 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $60. www.dawestheband.com.
“The Importance of Being Earnest”
7 p.m.
Continues 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 29. Academy of Creative Theatre youth production. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St. $15 to $20. 805-786-2440. www.slolittletheatre.org.
W. Terrence Spiller piano recital
7:30 p.m.
Benefits Cal Poly Music Department scholarship fund. Spanos Theatre, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849. www.music.calpoly.edu/calendar/special_faculty.
Killer Kaya
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Santa Barbara-based funk, psychedelic and blues band. SLO Donut Co., 793 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-782-9766.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
