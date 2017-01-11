More rain on the way as some SLO County spots approach their average yearly totals

Tuesday night’s rain soaked the Central Coast and brought some places close to their average yearly rainfall.
Rocky Butte received another 4 inches of rain Tuesday, bringing this rain season’s total up to 39 inches, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. That’s what the area usually receives in a year.
Nipomo, which usually receives an average of 18 inches per year, has received 16.4 inches. Lopez Lake, which usually receives about 23 inches on average, has received 17.5 inches this year. Oceano also is getting close: For a town with a yearly average of 16 inches, it’s already at 13.2 inches. Templeton is at 11.74 inches, and its average is 14.7 inches.
“Just the way these systems have set up has really made a big difference in rainfall totals,” Lindsey said.
With one more storm system expected to move into the area Thursday morning, the season-to-date totals will likely go up even more.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Atascadero received 1.68 inches of rain. The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport reported 0.73 inches, and San Simeon reported 0.80 inches.
Meanwhile, Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur was still closed Wednesday. Highway 41 from Ironwood Avenue in Morro Bay to San Gabriel Road in Atascadero remained closed. So did Santa Rita Road, 4.1 miles from Vineyard Drive, and Old Creek Road from Highway 1 to Highway 46. Cypress Mountain Road from Klau Mine Road to Santa Rosa Creek Road was also closed.
The Thursday rain is forecast to bring another 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch, Lindsey said. After that, the skies will be dry through Tuesday, with more rain moving in later next week.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments