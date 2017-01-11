7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 near Vandenberg

Seven people were injured, four seriously, on Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base in northern Santa Barbara County.
Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the accident on Highway 1 near Firefighter Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Six vehicles were involved in the crash, which forced the closure of the highway for about two hours, Zaniboni said.
One person who suffered major injuries was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Three people suffered moderate injuries: two were taken to Marian, and the third went to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Three others had minor injuries but declined medical treatment, Zaniboni said.
The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments