5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Jan. 12

Book discussion — “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
10:30 a.m. to noon.
Community Room, San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-539-9374.
PG&E hiring information fair
2:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Learn the details of applying for full-time, permanent employment or applying to be part of the outage team. PG&E Energy Education Center, 6588 Ontario Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-6313.
Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools
3 to 5 p.m.
Walk to Windy Cove and learn about the plants and organisms that inhabit the mud and rocks around the cove. Dress for the weather and wear shoes that can get muddy; no bare feet. Meet at the “Nature Walk” sign in front of the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Easy family walk, 1-2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Animal rescue workshop
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Woods Humane Society will bring a rescued dog and will share what it means to help save a dog or cat through pet adoption. All ages. Oceano Library, 1551 17th St., Oceano. Free. 805-781-4796.
Michael Miller retrospective
5 to 7 p.m.
Reception and celebration of life. Drawings, paintings and writings. Retrospective runs through Feb. 10. Cal Poly University Art Gallery, 34 University Drive, San Luis Obispo. 805-901-2949.
