Paso Robles to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with community march and program

Paso Robles will commemorate the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a community march and event Saturday.
The program is planned ahead of the national holiday honoring King on Monday, with a focus on promoting unity, equality, peace and justice.
“King’s work and message inspired a generation and will continue to inspire a nation with celebrations like ours that begin on a community level,” said Sharon Williams, the event organizer, in a news release.
Marchers will gather at 11:30 a.m. at 21st Street and Gregory Avenue, and the Paso Robles High School jazz band will lead the group to Flamson Middle School.
The remainder of the program will be held in the school auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m. The Rev. Donald Wesson of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Santa Maria will deliver a keynote address, followed by musical performances and a skit by the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Heather Stephens, the city’s recreation coordinator, at 805-237-3994.
