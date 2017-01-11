List of storm-related road closures in SLO County

Here's a list of road closures around San Luis Obispo County as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:
- Highway 41 from Ironwood Avenue in Morro Bay to San Gabriel Road in Atascadero
- Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur
- Old Creek Road from Highway 1 to Highway 46
- Santa Rosa Creek Road from mile marker 4.9 to 11.7
- Cypress Mountain Road from Klau Mine Road to Santa Rosa Creek Road
- Old Oak Park Road from Erhart Road to Vetter Lane
- Vineyard Road at Hidden Valley
- Santa Rita Road, 4.1 miles from Vineyard Drive
