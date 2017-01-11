Local

January 11, 2017 8:40 AM

List of storm-related road closures in SLO County

By Larissa Doust

ldoust@thetribunenews.com

Here's a list of road closures around San Luis Obispo County as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:

  • Highway 41 from Ironwood Avenue in Morro Bay to San Gabriel Road in Atascadero
  • Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur
  • Old Creek Road from Highway 1 to Highway 46
  • Santa Rosa Creek Road from mile marker 4.9 to 11.7
  • Cypress Mountain Road from Klau Mine Road to Santa Rosa Creek Road
  • Old Oak Park Road from Erhart Road to Vetter Lane
  • Vineyard Road at Hidden Valley
  • Santa Rita Road, 4.1 miles from Vineyard Drive

Helpful traffic information links

Caltrans road closure map

SLO County Public Works road closure map

California Highway Patrol traffic incident page

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Salinas River comes to life in North County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos