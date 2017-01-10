Another rainy day in SLO County, but dry weather is ahead

While the Central Coast was wet again Tuesday, dry weather is on the horizon.
Tuesday saw scattered rain showers, with heavy rain and gale-force winds forecast to move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Between 0.75 inches and 1.5 inches of rain is forecast to fall across the Central Coast, with higher amounts in the Santa Lucia Mountains, Lindsey said. Thursday morning will also see some rain, with dry weather predicted for Thursday afternoon and night. About a half-inch of rain is expected to fall Thursday.
Friday will be rain-free, with dry weather continuing into next Wednesday, Lindsey said. The Central Coast’s next chance of rain will be next Thursday.
On Tuesday, Caltrans said Highway 1 north of Ragged Point, which closed Sunday evening, will remain closed until Tuesday night. Highway 41 remains closed as Caltrans crews work to clear debris off the road. The highway has been closed since Friday. The Caltrans website shows an anticipated reopening of the road set for Monday.
Sunday night’s storm caused flooding, mudslides and road closures throughout the region.
On Monday morning, administrators at Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach arrived to find 6 to 8 inches of mud covering the campus’ blacktop, playground and play field, and blocking entrances to two modular classrooms, Principal Dave Rehnberg said. At Oceano Dunes, a motorist and passenger in a Ford Explorer got stuck Monday afternoon in Arroyo Grande Creek.
Sunday night’s deluge led to multiple reports of flooding and mud on Central Coast roads, as well as collisions and a power outage. Arroyo Grande Creek rose 3 feet in 4 hours Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
