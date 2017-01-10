5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Jan. 11

Morro Bay Book Discussion Group — Mystery Readers: “The Girl on the Train” by Paul Hawkins
10 a.m. to noon
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9268.
“Latino Diaspora: Photography by Joe Schwartz”
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Joe Schwartz was a photographer best known for capturing the essence of human dignity in settings of economic disparity. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-543-8562.
Movie for kids
2 to 4 p.m.
Can a boy save endangered owls from corrupt builders? “Hoot” is based on the book by Carl Hiaasen. Popcorn provided. All ages. Cayucos Library, 310 B St., Cayucos. Free. 805-781-4796.
Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef
2 to 5 p.m.
Walk through coastal scrub and sand dunes to the beach. Meet 1.6 miles south of the Montaña de Oro State Park entrance sign; look for announcement board. Dress in layers and wear nonskid shoes that can get wet. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
CASA information session
6:30 p.m.
Learn more about volunteer opportunities to become an advocate for an abused or neglected child or a mentor for a former foster child who has asked for support. Starbucks, 1230 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. 805-541-6542. www.slocasa.org.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments