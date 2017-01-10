Disneyland offering Southern California residents special ticket deal

Love Disneyland but typically find it a little too pricey?
Then take a look at a special deal the theme park is offering Southern California residents, which includes all of San Luis Obispo County.
For the next few months, Disneyland is offering Southern California residents a three-day ticket with admission to either Disneyland or California Adventure each day for $149. A park-hopper pass is $189.
A normal three-day pass to one park is $255, while a three-day park-hopper is usually $295.
Tickets are only valid for residents with zip codes 90000 to 93599. Proof of residency is required for purchase and admission.
The tickets may not be used April 9 through April 23. They must be used by May 25.
