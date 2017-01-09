Prep roundup: Backcourt leads Mission Prep boys basketball to road win in Atascadero

Mission Prep coach Terrence Harris downplayed the Royals 64-58 win over Atascadero on Monday night was just another hard-fought road win in a league filled with parody. But the roars coming from inside the visiting locker room after the game said otherwise.
It’s still early in league play, but the win against a talented Greyhounds squad was a huge step for the Royals in their quest for an undefeated league season and another PAC 8 championship.
“We don’t take winning for granted, especially winning on the road,” Harris said. “We knew we were going to be in for a battle.”
Senior point Jake Jensen led the battle cry for Mission Prep with 22 points and went 6-of-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Clutch FTs by Jake Jensen. He's hit a bunch. Royals up 63-58. 7 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/IpieMUIm8W— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) January 10, 2017
“That is one of the best teams in the league,” Jensen said. “We know the crowd is going to be hostile so it’s always good to come here and get a win.”
A 10-2 run in the second quarter put Mission Prep up 27-15. Atascadero answered with a run of its own behind threes from Levi Williams and Marco Rojas to tie it up at 27 before Mission Prep took a 31-27 halftime lead.
Huge sequence here. @kylerwarren1 with the block and Marco Rojas hits And1. 27-24 Royals. pic.twitter.com/hUL5J0jzsB— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) January 10, 2017
The third quarter was back-and-forth before a Royals 7-0 run stretched the lead to 58-50 and made a Greyhounds comeback difficult. Jensen’s free throw shooting made it impossible.
Vince Ricigliano, the other half of the Mission Prep backcourt, also had a big night attacking the rim and wound up with 14 points. Kyle Colvin chipped in 10 points.
Vince Ricigliano with another hoop and harm to put @MPAthletics back up going into halftime, 31-27. pic.twitter.com/HimOhzDICT— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) January 10, 2017
Harris credited senior Carter Gran for slowing down Atascadero standout Elijah Cooks for most of the game, holding the senior to just 2 points in the first half. Marco Rojas led Atascadero with 16 points and Kyler Warren added 12 points for Atascadero (9-5, 2-1 PAC 8).
Mission Prep (11-7, 3-0 PAC 8) kept pace with St. Joseph (14-2, 3-0 PAC 8) who also won Monday. Mission Prep hosts Righetti and Atascadero visits St. Joseph on Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo 70, Righetti 56
Seth Moore had 27 points — including six made free-throws in the fourth quarter — as the Tigers earned their first PAC 8 victory. Nate Higgins had 11 points and Mac McConnell added nine for San Luis Obispo, who play at Pioneer Valley on Wednesday.
St. Joseph 60, Arroyo Grande 37
Gage Antonio and Patrick Angle each had eight points in the loss for the Eagles, who were outscored 16-4 in the first quarter.
JoJo Walker and Scott McBeth each had 19 points for St. Joseph in the win.
Arroyo Grande will play Paso Robles on Wednesday.
Coast Union 56, Tranquility 25
Jack MacKinnon scored 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in a win Saturday over Tranquility.
Auggie Johnson added 18 points for the Broncos (10-3) in the win.
Coast Union will host Maricopa on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 60, St. Joseph 38
Peyton Pelech led a balanced Arroyo Grande offense with 15 points. Brynn Thoming recorded 13 points and both Meghan Smith and Jayci Bayne added 12 points.
Arroyo Grande (9-5, 2-1 PAC 8) will play at Paso Robles on Wednesday.
Paso Robles 48, Pioneer Valley 37
Paso Robles’ Kim Buchanan scored 23 points as the Bearcats improved to 2-1 in PAC 8 play on the year. Paso Robles took a four-point lead into the half before pulling away.
The Bearcats will play host to Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.
Mission Prep 56, Atascadero 53
Julia Carney scored 21 points for Mission Prep in the win over Atascadero.
Jennifer Laird and Ani Boncich each posted a double-double — 10 points and 10 rebounds — for Mission Prep (4-10, 2-1 PAC 8).
Ari Gonzales had 12 points for the Greyhounds and missed a shot to tie the game. Taylor Dagnan had 13 for Atascadero.
Righetti 57, San Luis Obispo 45
Whitney Burns had nine points and Jenna Lee, Lily Svetich and Laurin Tapp each had eight points. The Tigers led by five at the end of the first quarter and were up two at halftime before the Warriors took a two point lead to end the third.
San Luis Obispo (8-8, 1-2 PAC 8) will play at Mission Prep on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 1, Righetti 0
Branden Dolezal scored what proved to be the game-winning goal off a Cole Broome Hanvey assist for the Tigers (8-2-1, 3-0 PAC 8). Sebastian Quintana had two saves in goal for San Luis Obispo, who will play at Pioneer Valley on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Arroyo Grande 2, St. Joseph 0
Sergio Romeo and Michael Bautista scored for Arroyo Grande in win over the Knights.
GIRLS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 11, Righetti 0
Emily Lemiere scored five goals and Grace Park had three more as the Tigers remained undefeated on the season. Bailey Frost, Olivia Ortiz and Rylie Johnson tacked on a goal apiece.
San Luis Obispo (10-0-1, 3-0) will play at Pioneer Valley on Wednesday following the boy’s match.
Paso Robles 2, Pioneer Valley 1
Sophomore Giselle Zatarain scored the game-winning goal for the Bearcats in the final minutes of the game. Elise Scheiffele opened the scoring for the Bearcats (9-2, 2-1 PAC 8) in the first half and Alexis Serna saved a penalty kick in the second half to keep the scoreline level.
Girls Water Polo
Arroyo Grande won five games in a row this weekend to win the Arroyo Grande Winter Classic.
Arroyo Grande defeated San Marcos’ junior varsity team 10-5 in the final. Paige Leonard had three goals in the win for Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande (9-2, 1-0 PAC 8) also had wins over Mission Viejo (13-1) and Righetti (8-4) who finished in fourth place. Senior Sarah Parson had 6 goals in the win over Mission Viejo.
Arroyo Grande senior goalie Danielle Jenkins claimed tournament MVP with 29 saves in three games in the 20-team bracket. Isabella Solis had four goals in three games and was named to the All-Tournament Team.
San Luis Obispo went 3-1 in the tournament with wins over Morro Bay (15-0), Arroyo Grande JV (3-2) and Nipomo (7-5). Anna Petersen had 6 goals in the tournament to lead the Tigers (7-6, 0-3 PAC 8).
Comments