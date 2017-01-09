Mountain lion euthanized after being struck by car on Highway 1

California Highway Patrol officers put down a mountain lion that was gravely injured early Monday morning after the animal strayed into the path of a vehicle on Highway 1 north of Camp San Luis Obispo.
About 6:45 a.m., the CHP received a report of an injured mountain lion in the southbound lane of Highway 1. Witnesses reported that the animal had wandered onto the roadway before being struck, a CHP spokeswoman said.
No human injuries were reported and the extent of the damage to the vehicle was not clear.
According to the CHP, an officer responded to the scene and determined the severely injured mountain lion was beyond saving, the spokesman said. The agency contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which told the officer to euthanize the animal.
The CHP officer used a service weapon to kill the suffering mountain lion humanely, the agency spokeswoman said.
Comments