5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Jan. 10

Winter Body Challenge
5:30 to 6:30 a.m.
Dellos Performing Arts Center, 519 5 Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. One session $15, five sessions $50. 619-228-3517.
50 plus yoga class
1 to 2 p.m.
Centennial Park banquet room, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $45 per month or eight lessons for $85. 760-382-3560.
Oil painting demonstration
3 to 5 p.m.
Features Jacqueline Kamin. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-540-1470.
Surfrider special chapter meeting: Know Your H2O
6 to 8 p.m.
Watch “The Cycle of Insanity: The Real Story of Water” and learn about water issues in SLO County. Robin’s Restaurant, 4095 Burton Drive, Cambria. Free. 650-395-7873.
Jazz jam session
7 to 9 p.m.
Linnaea’s Café, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
