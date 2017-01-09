Local

January 9, 2017 3:32 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Winter Body Challenge

5:30 to 6:30 a.m.

Dellos Performing Arts Center, 519 5 Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. One session $15, five sessions $50. 619-228-3517.

50 plus yoga class

1 to 2 p.m.

Centennial Park banquet room, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $45 per month or eight lessons for $85. 760-382-3560.

Oil painting demonstration

3 to 5 p.m.

Features Jacqueline Kamin. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-540-1470.

Surfrider special chapter meeting: Know Your H2O

6 to 8 p.m.

Watch “The Cycle of Insanity: The Real Story of Water” and learn about water issues in SLO County. Robin’s Restaurant, 4095 Burton Drive, Cambria. Free. 650-395-7873.

Jazz jam session

7 to 9 p.m.

Linnaea’s Café, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos