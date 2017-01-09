Surfer shreds on streets of Grover Beach during storm

Only in California would someone look at a flooded road and think: “I can surf that.”
That’s just what one thrill-seeking man did in Grover Beach this weekend, taking to Grand Avenue to catch some waves as rainwater rushed through town, forming rapids along the busy road.
Luckily, an Arroyo Grande woman caught it all on tape.
Jenny McKee Mello was driving with her husband down the semi-floded road on Sunday evening, taking pictures and video of the rain-filled gutters when her husband spotted something unusual.
It was pure surprise, and like not every day or storm do you see street surfing.
Jenny McKee Mello, Arroyo Grande
“My husband said, ‘Something is in the road; I think it’s a surfer,’ ” she said. “That’s when I moved my phone to the front of the window. It was so funny!”
In the video, the unidentified man can be seen floating along the curb on his surfboard until he passes a car preparing to enter the road. At that point, he swerves and bumps into the curb and appears to be heading for a massive wipeout as the Mellos drove away, and the video ends. Mello said she and her husband drove around the block, but when they returned he was gone.
“It was pure surprise, and like not every day or storm do you see street surfing,” Mello said. “Never seen anything like it. The guy never looked up or waved. Mystery surfer.”
Mello shared the video with KSBY weatherman Dave Hovde on Facebook, where it got more than 749 reactions and 116,000 views. The video was also shared more than 3,120 times.
“It has been overwhelming, my Facebook is going crazy with notifications,” Mello said. “So many want to know who he is, this guy that had the guts to attempt this stunt. It has brought smiles to so many faces — small-town video gone viral.”
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
